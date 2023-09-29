Cozy up this weekend with our Fall ‘What to Watch’ film list. There’s something for every family member to enjoy. From comedy to thrillers, the list is packed with must-watch movies that will have you suggesting to your friends. Check out our Fall ‘What to Watch’ films list inside.
The Fall is the perfect time to grab your favorite hoodie, order some popcorn and head to the movies. There are a number of films being released in theaters and on streaming platforms like Netflix, Peacock and Starz. Be sure that catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we have also included a few films with Latin-X leads. Spy Kids returns with Spy Kids: Armageddon, starring Gina Rodriguez. Netflix’s horror and dark comedy El Conde also made our list, which centers around Chilean dictator named Augusto Pinochet, who is actually a two-hundred-and-fifty-year-old vampire.
We were sure to include family friendly films like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, starring Brice Gonzalez, Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin and Taraji P. Henson.
Other than the films listed above, there are a ton of action packed, thrilling and haunting films that will take us straight into Spooky season. Let’s face it: Halloween begins before we make it to October.
Whether it is a comedy, drama, action or thriller film that you crave, this list will give you a preview of what’s to come this Fall. These are just a few movies we are looking forward to watching before Winter. Comment what Fall films you’re excited to catch below.
Check out trailers to our Fall ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
Grab Your Hoodie, Some Popcorn & Cozy Up To Our Fall ‘What To Watch’ Films List was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘The Creator’Source:YouTube
This action and adventure film, starring John David Washington is in theaters Sept. 29.
Official Description:
As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child.
2. ‘John Wick 4’Source:YouTube
The action and thriller film, starring Keanu Reeves, is available to watch on Starz.
Official Description:
John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
3. ‘Haunted Mansion’Source:YouTube
The horror and fantasy film, starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson is in theaters and will be available to stream on Disney+.
Official Description:
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
4. ‘Fast X’Source:YouTube
The action packed film is available to stream on Peacock.
Official Description:
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves.
5. ‘PAW Patrol: The Might Movie’Source:YouTube
The adventure animation movie is available to watch in theaters.
Official Description:
The PAW Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains. As the team springs into action to save the city, Skye soon learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.
6. ‘The Nun II’Source:YouTube
The horror film, starring Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, and Storm Reid is available to watch in theaters.
Official Description:
In 1956 France, a priest is violently murdered, and Sister Irene begins to investigate. She once again comes face-to-face with a powerful evil.
7. ‘The Equalizer 3’Source:YouTube
The action and vigilante film, starring Denzel Washington is available to watch in theaters.
Official Description:
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia.
8. ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’Source:YouTube
The adventure and comedy film starring Gina Rodriguez is available to watch on Netflix.
Official Description:
Director Robert Rodriguez is back with his beloved Spy Kids franchise for the next generation. Spy suits. Safe houses. Super-cool gadgets. When Patty and Tony discover their parents are secret agents, it’s time to become kid spies-in-training to save their parents, beat the bad guys, and save the world.
9. ‘El Conde’Source:YouTube
The horror and dark comedy film is available to stream on Netflix.
Official Description:
Pablo Larraín’s new film is a satire that portrays a universe in which Augusto Pinochet, a 250-year-old vampire who, tired of being remembered as a thief, decides to die.
10. ‘A Haunting In Venice’Source:YouTube
The mystery and crime film starring Michelle Yeoh is in theaters.
Official Description:
DescriptionNow retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. He soon gets thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets when one of the guests is murdered.
11. ‘Dumb Money’Source:YouTube
The drama and comedy film starring Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson is in theaters.
Official Description:
Everyday people flip the script on Wall Street and get rich by turning GameStop into one of the world’s hottest companies. In the middle of everything is Keith Gill, a regular guy who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock. When his social media posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets wealthy — until the billionaires fight back and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.