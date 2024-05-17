Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested Outside PGA Championship For Allegedly Assaulting A Cop, Social Media Reacts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

the one he was in just a few hours ago.

Early this morning, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington released a video of Scheffler getting arrested around 6 am. Authorities say he was detained for attempting to drive around a fatal car crash where a man was hit and killed by a shuttle bus. in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police say Scheffler tried to avoid the crash by driving on the other side of the median and authorities told him to stop but he continued on for another 20 yards en route to the PGA Championship. After stopping, an officer screamed at him to get out of the car and he was then placed in cuffs.

“Right now, he’s going to jail, and there ain’t nothing you can do about it,” the cop can be heard saying as two officers cuff him and walk Scheffler to their car.

According to Jefferson County court records, Scheffler was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

After being booked and getting his mugshot taken, he was released and made his way back to the Valhalla Golf Course after 10 am for his first tee time of the day with a near eagle on his first hole.

Soon after, the top-ranked gold player in the world released a statement downplaying the entire ordeal as a simple misunderstanding and wanting to turn his complete attention back to the course.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said in a statement on Instagram. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

See how social media is reacting to his quick brush with the law below.

