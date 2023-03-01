Giannis Antetokounmpo Roasts Kevin Durant For Joining Super Teams, Twitter Reacts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

NBA players talking trash on the court is one thing, but doing it on a late night is another beast.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of the most infectious and lighthearted personalities in the league, so when he appeared on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj, he had to leave a mark.

During his segment, Antetokounmpo playfully poked fun at a few other talented NBA players like Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokić.

The jokes weren’t terribly offensive but touched up some common themes seen across social media, like Durant never wanting to truly lead his own team.

It began with Antetokounmpo turning to the camera and saying, “KD, you keep joining these super teams to win a NBA title. How about we work out together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team.”

After the joke and the crowd reacted, Antetokounmpo wanted to make sure it was just a joke by clarifying, “KD, you are one of the best scorers to ever play this game. I respect your game. You’ve led by example for 15 years. You were my favorite player growing up.”

Antetokounmpo also joked about Luka Dončić, alluding to him not being scared to face him, despite Kyrie Irving recently joining the Dallas Mavericks.

Another funny moment came when he took a shot at Jokić, who constantly gets hampered for appearing out of shape.

“Joker, how are you going to make it through the finals when you look like you can barely make it through a Burger King drive-thru?” he quipped.

Some Twitter users liked to see Giannis Antetokounmpo get spicy off the court, while others think he went too far.

See how Twitter’s reacting below.

