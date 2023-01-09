Ghana Twitter Is Not Here For Meek Mill Shooting A Music Video At The Jubilee House

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Philly flame spitter Meek Mill enjoyed his time in Ghana, but he did something to rub the natives the wrong way.

Rappers using locations to shoot their music videos is nothing new. With permission, Beyoncé and JAY-Z filmed their visual for “APESH*T” at the Lourve, and who’s telling The Carters no?

Besides getting his cell phone swiped and eventually getting it back, Meek Mill had a blast in Ghana, but he definitely had too much fun.

A viral music video featuring the rapper and his homies rapping in the Jubilee House, the presidential palace in Ghana, is not sitting well with Ghanaians, who believe he violated his access.

Television broadcaster Victor Atsu Tamaklo hit Twitter to talk about the disrespect, pointing out that Mill was probably talking about his access to the palace when referring to his good time in Ghana.

Former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, put on his cape for Meek Mill while sharing song suggestions with Tamakloe.

“Please don’t underrate @MeekMill his fight to reform the criminal justice system in the US has made him an icon with access to many places there & beyond. Please listen to his songs: Stay Woke, Respect the Game, Oodles and Noodles, Cold Hearted feat Diddy, Flamerz Flow, he tweeted in response.

Meek Mill Responds To The Backlash

Meek Milly has responded in a tweet expressing that he meant no disrespect with his video.

“To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here.”

Ghanaians do not share the same sentiments with Daara and have been blasting the “Ima Boss” rapper and letting him know that he did too damn much with his music video in the Jubilee House.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

