Fourth of July Tik Tok Recipes to Try

It’s that time of the year again! With summer holidays comes summer cookouts, and July 4th is next up.

The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the America Revolution. (History)

While originally meant to be a celebration of Independence, this day has definitely evolved into being yet another reason to gather your favorite people and enjoy your favorite plates!

According to AllRecipes.com, Betty Crocker gave this inside scoop on most-liked Fourth of July recipes in each state—yes, including yours:

Alabama: Chocolate Cupcakes

Alaska: Icebox Cake

Arizona: Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Arkansas: S’mores Cheesecake

California: Mini Vanilla Cupcakes

Colorado: Luscious Slush Punch

Connecticut: Chocolate Raspberry Chia Parfaits

Delaware: Raspberry Peach Crumble

District of Columbia: Buttermilk Biscuits

Florida: American Flag Cake

Georgia: Fruit “Cake”

Hawaii: S’mores Brownies

Idaho: Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake

Illinois: Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Indiana: Berry Shortcakes

Iowa: Ginger Lemonade Kansas: Barbecue Chicken Kentucky: Buffalo Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing Louisiana: Watermelon Cake Maine: Potato Salad Maryland: Parmesan Puff Pastry Stars Massachusetts: Cake Pops Michigan: Sweetheart Cupcakes Minnesota: Strawberry Shortcake Mississippi: Raspberry Lemonade Missouri: White Chocolate Snack Mix Montana: Berry Crumb Bars Nebraska: S’mores Ice Cream Pie Nevada: Berry Almond Pie New Hampshire: S’mores in a Cup New Jersey: Surprise Inside Independence Cake New Mexico: Vanilla Cupcakes New York: Jicama and Tropical Fruit Salad North Carolina: Mixed Berry Compote North Dakota: Rolled Sugar Cookies

Ohio: Red Velvet Cupcakes

Oklahoma: All-American Flag Cake

Oregon: Glazed Orange Spice Cookies Pennsylvania: Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad Rhode Island: Summer Fruit Tart South Carolina: Oat Cereal Bars South Dakota: Fruit Pizza Tennessee: S’mores Snack Mix Texas: Grilled S’mores Ice Cream Sandwiches Utah: Strawberry Graham Cracker Bites Vermont: Mini No-Bake Cheesecakes Virginia: Vanilla Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream Washington: Chocolate-Peanut Ice Cream Sandwich Cake West Virginia: S’mores Pie Wisconsin: Easy S’mores Bars

Whether you’re on the on the grill, in the kitchen, or behind the bars, scroll for a few must-try Fourth of July Tik Tok recipes that will get your holiday cookout off to a great start!

