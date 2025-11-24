Red Carpet Gallery: 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Looks We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Queen Latifah looked absolutely stunning over the weekend at the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Qatar. Sis didn’t just show up—she glided through the building like the regal icon she is.

In gowns that blended couture, richness, and full-on extravagance, the beloved hip-hop legend, empowerment advocate, award-winning actress, and certified queen of the silk press reminded the girls overseas exactly how much of that girl she really is.

The queen’s looks were styled by Wayman and Micah.

Queen Latifah Stuns At The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards In An Over-The-Top Black Gown & Duster

On the red carpet, she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black velvet Kilian Kerner gown with a high neckline, a sleeveless cut, and a floor-length silhouette that hugged her flawlessly.

Queen Latifah’s cape was a moment all its own. It was tailored perfection, adding what some might even call a little too much. Paired with her velvet dress, it oozed main-character energy, creating a literal fabric halo and spotlight around the rap icon.

The queen’s silk press was flawless. Her signature blonde hair was smooth, shiny, and not a strand out of place. Her makeup brought soft glam energy with radiant skin, warm eyeshadow, and a subtle nude lip that kept the entire look elegant.

But – of course – she didn’t have just one style moment. She had two.

Queen Latifah Hosts The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards In A Silver Look As Iconic As She Is

As host of the awards, Queen Latifah hit the stage shimmering like a jeweled ornament under soft lights. Her silver embellished gown—with intricate detailing and a matching cape—caught every glimmer in the room. Her silk press stayed immaculate, and her glam remained warm, soft, and glowing throughout the night.

Moments like this confirm what we already know: Queen Latifah is an icon. She sets the tone in fashion, hip-hop, and culture. From Jersey to the Middle East, she walks into a room and every head turns. The Set It Off star delivers a look every single time — and we love to see it.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

But Latifah wasn’t the only one serving. The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards delivered several standout looks that still have the timeline buzzing. From Chaka Khan owning the stage to red-carpet slays from Lori Harvey, Regina King, and more, the night was filled with bold color, luxe textures, and high-fashion drama.

Below, browse the celebrity looks we’re still talking about.

Red Carpet Gallery: 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Looks We Can’t Stop Thinking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com