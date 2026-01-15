Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) holds the distinction of being the first Greek-letter organization established by and for African-American collegiate women. Founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., its creation was spearheaded by nine exceptional women committed to fostering unity, academic excellence, and service. The founders, led by Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, include Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe, and Marie Woolfolk Taylor.

Guided by the motto “By Culture and By Merit,” AKA has grown to nearly 300,000 members worldwide, with 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters. Its iconic salmon pink and apple green colors, along with the ivy leaf symbol, represent the sorority’s enduring legacy of sisterhood and service.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has cemented its place in history as a pillar of empowerment, sisterhood, and service. Its members, both past and present, have consistently exemplified leadership, cultural pride, and a commitment to social justice. From paving the way in politics and academia to making groundbreaking contributions in the arts, sports, and science, the women of AKA continue to inspire future generations.

Love News? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For over a century, Alpha Kappa Alpha has demonstrated that with unity, determination, and a commitment to excellence, remarkable change is possible. The sorority remains a shining example of the transformative power of education, service, and sisterhood.

Throughout its history, AKA has been a beacon for extraordinary women who have excelled in various fields. Here are some of the most renowned members who continue to inspire: