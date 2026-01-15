Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc

Listen Live
Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Published on January 15, 2026
Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) holds the distinction of being the first Greek-letter organization established by and for African-American collegiate women. Founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., its creation was spearheaded by nine exceptional women committed to fostering unity, academic excellence, and service. The founders, led by Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, include Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe, and Marie Woolfolk Taylor.

Guided by the motto “By Culture and By Merit,” AKA has grown to nearly 300,000 members worldwide, with 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters. Its iconic salmon pink and apple green colors, along with the ivy leaf symbol, represent the sorority’s enduring legacy of sisterhood and service.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has cemented its place in history as a pillar of empowerment, sisterhood, and service. Its members, both past and present, have consistently exemplified leadership, cultural pride, and a commitment to social justice. From paving the way in politics and academia to making groundbreaking contributions in the arts, sports, and science, the women of AKA continue to inspire future generations.

For over a century, Alpha Kappa Alpha has demonstrated that with unity, determination, and a commitment to excellence, remarkable change is possible. The sorority remains a shining example of the transformative power of education, service, and sisterhood.

Throughout its history, AKA has been a beacon for extraordinary women who have excelled in various fields. Here are some of the most renowned members who continue to inspire:

1. Beverly Johnson

Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar

2. Karine Jean-Pierre

Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar

3. Laura Coates

Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar

4. Gabby Thomas

Named Honorary Member during the 2025 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Leadership Seminar

5. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall
Source: Getty

Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.

 

6. Tembi Locke

Tembi Locke
Source: Getty

Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.

7. Attica Locke

Attica Locke
Source: Getty

Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.

8. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

9. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine

10. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

11. Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison

12. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes

13. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield

14. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

15. Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

16. Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

17. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

18. Brandy

Brandy
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

19. Iyanla Vanzant

Iyanla Vanzant
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

20. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

21. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

22. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Pi

23. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Phi

24. Roxie Roker

Roxie Roker
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha

25. Jamilah Lemieux

Jamilah Lemieux
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega

26. Donda West

Donda West
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Eta

27. Yvette Lee Bowser

Yvette Lee Bowser
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Xi Beta

28. Marjorie Vincent-Tripp

Marjorie Vincent-Tripp
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Beta

29. Shamari DeVoe

Shamari DeVoe
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega

30. Cassandra Wilson

Cassandra Wilson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega

31. Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega

32. Star Jones

Star Jones
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta

33. Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Nu

34. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

35. Lisa Borders

Lisa Borders
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Iota Mu

36. Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Alpha

37. A’ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Theta Gamma

38. Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

39. Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

40. Jo Marie Payton

Jo Marie Payton
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

41. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

42. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

43. Regina Taylor

Regina Taylor
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Kappa Mu

44. Alice Walker

Alice Walker
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

45. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

46. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

47. Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

48. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

49. Dr. Bernice King

Dr. Bernice King
Source: Getty

Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega

50. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

51. C. Delores Tucker

C. Delores Tucker
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

52. Suzanne De Passe

Suzanne De Passe
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

53. Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc was originally published on woldcnews.com

