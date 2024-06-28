Listen Live
News

Donald Trump Mentions Black Jobs, X Asks What Donny Felon Really Meant

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House On The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Donald Trump, who is eyeing a return to the White House on behalf of the Republican Party, is no champion for Black Americans but that doesn’t stop the former president from making the failed connection. Donny Felon debated President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 27), and made mention of Black jobs being stolen by illegal immigrants in a failed attempt to dress down the current administration’s policy on immigration.

During a debate that was a train wreck for both sides, Donald Trump and President Joe Biden locked horns at the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta Thursday night. At times, the debate focused on one of the major critiques of the respective candidates, their age. From the onset, Biden sounded listless and tired while Trump remained in attack mode despite the fact he is a convicted felon hangs over him.

As noted by NewsOne, Dana Bash, who was moderating the debate with Jake Tapper, raised the Black vote and how the populace’s dissatisfaction with the current administration. Biden replied that Black voters have a right to those feelings, opening the door for Trump to make an appeal to the base using a lazy and untrue tactic.

“His big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now,” Trump said during the debate, sparking the trending topic on X.

As it stands, X, formerly Twitter, seized on the quip and has been firing off various jokes and replies. We’ve got the best of those replies below.

Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Donald Trump Mentions Black Jobs, X Asks What Donny Felon Really Meant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From 92Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Black Marijuana Leaf icon
Local

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close