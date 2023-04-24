92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Don Lemon is a well-known journalist, news anchor, and author who was employed by CNN, one of the world’s biggest news organizations. Lemon joined CNN in 2006 as a news anchor and has since become one of the network’s most recognizable and respected personalities. He has covered numerous major news events for the network, including Hurricane Katrina, the death of Michael Jackson, and the 2016 presidential election.

In addition to his work as a news anchor, Lemon has also hosted several CNN programs, including “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”.

On Monday, CNN fired the veteran, surprising the world because this came moments after Fox News let go of its popular host, Tucker Carlson.

Lemon was known for his candid and sometimes controversial opinions on current events, and he has been praised for his willingness to tackle tough topics such as race, politics, and social justice.

He announced his termination from CNN in a tweet Monday.



Many people took to social media to display their opinions on CNN’s big decision, check it out below:

Don Lemon Fired From CNN was originally published on wtlcfm.com