Dillon Brooks Didn’t Have Much To Say After “Old” LeBron James & The Lakers Statement Win

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following the Grizzlies’ 103-93 Game 2 win over the Lakers. Brooks did something most players wouldn’t dare to do, talk smack about LeBron James.

When reporters asked him about an exchange between himself and the Lakers’ superstar in the third quarter where Bron allegedly told him, “You’re dumb for getting that foul,” after Brooks picked his fourth foul, he told them, “I don’t care — he’s old.”

“I was expecting him to (talk trash), Game 4, Game 5,” he continued.

LeBron James did what he did best and brushed it off, telling reporters at a Lakers practice before Game 3, “I’m not here for the bullish*t”

Well, maybe James was. Before tip-off, James and Brooks spoke on the court during pregame warmups in front of fans, telling reporters after the game, “There was nothing private about it. It was very, very public. I like it that way,” ESPN reports.

Following that exchange, James and the Lakers took care of business on the court, beating the Grizzlies 111-101. James and Anthony Davis combined for 56 points, negating a 45-point outburst from Ja Morant.

As for Dillon Brooks, he wasn’t even a factor, offensively and defensively, and was ejected after hitting James in the groin.

LeBron James Said He Doesn’t Need To Make Statements

When asked if he was trying to make a point with that play, James shut that talk down.

“I’ve been doing this too long. I’ve made enough statements. No. We had an opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor, and we did that. No statement was made. We just wanted to play well and got a win. And we want to try to do that in Game 4, as well.”

“But I don’t need to make statements,” he added.

The seventh-seeded Lakers, who at one point during the season didn’t even look like they would sniff the playoffs, are now up 2-1 on the Grizzlies.

After the game, Dillon Brooks didn’t have much to say, telling reporters, “I ain’t talking.”

Welp.

Following the game, Twitter did all the talking, clowning him for “poking the bear.”

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Harry How / Getty

Dillon Brooks Didn’t Have Much To Say After “Old” LeBron James & The Lakers Statement Win was originally published on cassiuslife.com