Denzel Washington Hilariously Steals A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview

Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, and Spike Lee have been on a media tour promoting Highest 2 Lowest lately, which has led to several hilarious mid-interview moments between the three creatives, and even a proper Dallas Cowboys lashing by Washington.

The roasting and good vibes continued on an episode of GQ’s Epic Conversations when the trio was talking about a scene from He Got Game, the 1998 sports flick with Washington and Lee.

Rocky was commenting on Lee’s classic dolly shot during a scene where Washington was getting up some shots with his onscreen son, played by Ray Allen.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As Rocky tries to give Lee his props, Washington’s intrusive thoughts won, and he grabs the rapper’s wrist mid-conversation around the 7:30 mark and takes the watch off his wrist.

“Yo! I’m getting robbed by Denzel right now!” Rocky said as the clasp was released.

Lee adds, “That watch is gone; you know that, right?”

Washington tried on his new watch, and Rocky went along with the mid-interview robbery.

“You can take him outta New York, you can’t take the New York out of him, yo. You dig? It looks better on you anyway, OG,” Rocky said.

Lee joked that he hoped it didn’t fit, but after finally figuring out how to fasten it, Washington flashed it at the camera, á la Shedeur Sanders, with a wink.

Rocky’s got expensive taste, and since his watch collection follows suit, the timepiece appears to be a gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

According to the I F-cking Love Watches Instagram account, the Harlem native was seen wearing the same watch earlier this summer after leaving a Patek Phillipe store in Paris.

If the IG account has the correct 15510OR reference number, the 41mm, 18k rose gold watch with a black “Grande Tapisserie” dial costs around $100,000, making it a pricey piece to part ways with.

Yet it’s still priceless considering the role Washington has had in Rocky’s life, including 10 years ago when he wound up at the legendary actor’s home around Christmas. The holidays are usually a sad time for him because it’s the anniversary of his father’s death. In that same GQ interview, Rocky remembers Washington taking him to the side and attempting to pull him out of a funk that left him “sad and drinking lean.” When Rocky made it clear that he wasn’t serious about the girl he was dating at the time, Washington advised him that in a “few years,” he’d “have to get it together.”

See social media’s response to the viral moment below.

Denzel Washington Hilariously Steals A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11.