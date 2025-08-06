Listen Live
Content Creator Releases Hilarious MCU Insurance Spoof, X Reacts

Published on August 6, 2025

D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience - Day 2

The sprawling universe of Marvel in the film world, largely known as the MCU or Marvel Cinematic Universe, has transformed modern pop culture tremendously over the past decade and more. A content creator drew inspiration from Marvel for a hilarious video that has the Internet talking.

Actor and content creator Casey Lawrence shared a clip titled “How it is being an insurance agent in the MCU,” and it features Lawrence in the guise of an insurance agent attempting to work with a client whose property suffered damage from superheroes. The agent informs the customer that while he does have “hero insurance,” his coverage largely applies to mutants but doesn’t cover damage done by Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man.

The customer grows enraged with the agent, at one point deftly positioning the point that if he has hero insurance that it should include the other heroes. However, despite the agent’s patience and explanation of the customer’s policy, it only led to a profanity-laced response that ended with threats of physical violence

The video is catching the attention of many online and certainly does beg the question of how much damage is doled out in the MCU. In the films, whole countries have been leveled along with several urban centers housing millions of residents, such as New York, Washington, and other locales.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are reacting to the MCU insurance policy spoof. Check out those reactions below.

Content Creator Releases Hilarious MCU Insurance Spoof, X Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

