Comedian Druski Launches 4Lifers Sports Agency & Announces 1st Star Signee, Social Media Reacts

The social media comedian has announced he’s using his star power to launch a new business venture powered by his love of sports.

Druski’s starting his own sports agency, “4Lifers,” and recently told TMZ that he’s got a group of people working with him to ensure the new company succeeds.

“Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions — sports and entertainment,” Druski told TMZ. “Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family.”

That’s right: Druski’s already got his first signing in Princely Umanmielen.

Umanmielen is a junior for the Florida Gators and dominates the field as a defensive end. He attended high school in Manor, Texas, where he was a two-sport athlete, which included shot put. As a senior, he helped Manor get to the 5A D-1 state quarterfinals, and the year prior, he was selected First-team all-district selection as a junior.

But when his football talent began to shine through, he received offers from Baylor University, Oklahoma University, Texas and Arizona before ultimately deciding to go south and attend Florida.

As he heads into his senior year, he’s projected to perform well. Earlier this month, he was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which is manually presented to the college defensive player of the year. His stats last year include starting in 11 out of 13 games, where he recorded 39 tackles and had an impressive 16 solo fumbles.

The Austin, Texas native will be helping shore up the Gators’ D-line this season as edge defender Justus Boone suffered a torn ACL.

The Florida Gators season begins Aug. 31 against Utah.

See how social media’s reacting to Druski getting into the sports business below.

