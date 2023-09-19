92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only three weeks into the league, and Chubb’s the latest to suffer a heartbreaking end to his season so early on.

The play came during Brown’s first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Monday Night Football. Chubbs was tackled near the goal line on a first-and-goal play as he ran past the five-yard line.

Chubb was hit low by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as he was being yanked down by another defender, which led to his knee bending the wrong way.

If you’re not squeamish, you can see the injury here.

His teammates tried to help him, but instead, he grabbed his left knee and stayed on the ground. All the players on the field knelt around Chubb as he twisted in pain, realizing the injury was much worse than expected.

ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman then gave an update on the gruesome injury.

“I’m told the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen,” Buck said.

“Yeah, we’re not going to show it. It’s as bad as you can imagine,” Aikman chimed in.

The replay was, however, shown to the crowd at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, and the hundreds of thousands of fans in the arena collectively groaned at the leg-bending injury.

Showing full support, Steelers fans cheered his name as he was carted off the field. It was announced that he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest as the game continued. He was replaced by running back Jerome Ford, who managed to score on the very next play, but by then, the air had already been sucked out of the stadium.

“Nick’s got a very significant knee injury,” Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “He’s a great football player, as we know, but he’s an even better person, so that we will support him every step along the way.”

Fans and sports superstars are all wishing Chubb a speedy recovery. See the reactions below.

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb Out For Season After Suffering Gruesome Leg-Bending Injury, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com