Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon Accused Of Pointing Gun At Woman During Road Rage Incident, Charges May Be Dropped

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a warrant issued for his arrest yesterday, based on allegations the 26-year-old NFL player pointed a gun at a woman in an Ohio bar last month. The incident reportedly took place one day before the Bengals’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 AFC Divisional Playoffs.

According to court documents filed in Hamilton County, the Pro Bowler supposedly waved a firearm at the woman amidst a road rage incident and told her, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.” But Peter Schaffer, Mixon’s agent, is confident his client should be off the hook soon.

Schaffer gave the following statement to Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV: “It was a rush to judgment. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Mixon’s team is gave its own statement on the matter. The Bengals said, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” according to WLWT’s Olivia Ray. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

This is not Mixon’s first public violent encounter involving a woman, though. In 2014, he was suspended for the first year of his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners after a verbal confrontation with Amelia Molitor turned physical.

According to his recount of events, Molitor and Mixon began hurling racist and homophobic insults at each other during a chance encounter in the streets. But once Molitor pushed and slapped Mixon, he punched her in retaliation.

“After that, the girl, she dropped her purse,” Mixon explained to law enforcement. “That’s when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out.”

“And then she came in my face,” he added. “I put my head down. And she swung on me… I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard. It felt like a dude hit me.” Mixon’s hit resulted in a broken jaw and cheekbone for Molitor. But three years later, the two patched things up and moved on.

