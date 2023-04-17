Celebrity News

Celebs Brought The Looks For The 2023 Coachella Festival

Published on April 17, 2023

Denim, straps, boots, fringe, and leather (we know what you’re thinking — in the desert?) can only mean one thing — the festival season is upon us. The 2023 Coachella festival kicked off this weekend and celebs brought their best desert style to Indio, California.

This year’s massive Coachella festival featured performances by Latto, Willow Smith, Glorilla, and Frank Ocean, who made his return to the stage in over six years. While his performance garnered its own reactions, Latto also made headlines over her spicy lyrics.

There’s ton to do at Coachella, from the biggest performances to activations and brand events like Revolve’s annual party, Nylon House, Heineken House, or stopping by the YouTube Shorts Content Studio for some dope flicks, celebs took every opportunity to bring 2023 Coachella style.

Keep scrolling to see who wore what to Coachella 2023.

1. Heineken House At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Heineken House At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Source:Getty

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Teyana Taylor stops by the Heineken House at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. 

2. REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1

REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA - Day 1 Source:Getty

Lori Harvey attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.

3. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,california,two people,music festival,entertainment event,day 3,holiday – event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,glorilla

4. Amazon Music and Friends in the Desert

Amazon Music and Friends in the Desert Source:Getty

Lil Nas X and PinkPantheress attend Amazon Music and Friends in the Desert on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. 

5. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty

WILLOW performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. 

6. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty

Jaden Smith perform with WILLOW at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.

7. 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio

2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio Source:Getty

Moneybagg Yo attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. 

8. 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio

2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio Source:Getty

Flo Milli attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. 

9. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty

Ciara performs with Jackson Wang at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. 

10. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty

Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. 

11. Celebrity Sightings In Indio – April 14, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In Indio - April 14, 2023 Source:Getty

Karrueche Tran is seen arriving to the Celsius Coachella party on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. 

12. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Portraits And Candids Backstage

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Portraits And Candids Backstage Source:Getty

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Saweetie poses backstage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. 

13. REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1

REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA - Day 1 Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.

14. REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1

REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA - Day 1 Source:Getty

Saweetie attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. 

15. Yara Shahidi at Nylon House

Yara Shahidi at Nylon House Source:Courtesy of Brand

Yara Shahidi attends Nylon House at the 2023 Coachella festival. 

