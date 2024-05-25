Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture Is Nothing To Be Played With (And Neither Is She)

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland will forever be our fashion icon. At this point, we can all say it’s in her DNA. No matter how often we see her slay, we always find something different, inspiring, and trendsetting in what she wears.

From her early days in “Destiny’s Child” to now, Kelly’s style has evolved in ways that fashion girlies can’t help but notice and love. She’s out here doing nasty work. Her outfits are nothing to play with, and neither is she.

We’re Obsessed With Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture

The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival is the most recent example of Kelly’s command of couture and eye for fashion. The independent film and culture celebration held from May 14 through the 25th, offered the star multiple opportunities to express her individuality and aesthetic through head-turning looks.

Kelly attended the second half of the festival. We’ve been dialed into her designs and understandably obsessed ever since.

Kelly slayed several red carpets at Cannes. Photographers captured her at several events and film premieres. Events include the Marcelo Milo screening, the amfAR Gala, and the Le Comte de Monte-Cristo premiere.

During each appearance, Kelly gave what needed to be given. Some would argue she gave a little more. And we agree – as expected, she shut each red carpet down.

Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland Is Stunning At The 2024 Cannes Festival

Throughout Cannes, she served in custom gowns and tailored ensembles from international fashion houses and designers such as Anamika Khanna, Jean Louis Sabaji, and Gaurav Gupta. Wilford Lenov styled her looks.

Kelly mixed elegance, glamour, boldness, and trendy chic aesthetics to create red carpet moments we gagged over. She rocked two-piece outfits, reimagined classic silhouettes, and funky, unique garments in various hues, from ivory and red to lime green and black.

As the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, an event to be forever known as Kelly Rowland’s France fashion parade, comes to a close, we’ve pulled out her show-stopping looks. Keep scrolling to see how Kelly made the international red carpet her runway.

Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture Is Nothing To Be Played With (And Neither Is She) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com