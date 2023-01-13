17 Celebrity Women Who Are Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded by 22 women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Its founders were Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive C. Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mamie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.



Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”



Colors: Crimson and Cream



Symbol: Pyramid/Lady FortitudeIn honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

