Celebrities Lupita Nyong’o, Quinta Brunson & More Attend LACMA’s 12th Annual Art+Film Gala [Gallery]

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its 12th annual Art+Film Gala. This year’s event had a number of notable celebrity guests from Lupita Nyong’o, Heidi Klum, Quinta Brunson and more. Check out photos from the event inside.

On Saturday, November 4, LACMA hosted the 12th annual Art+Film Gala. This year’s honorees, artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher, were celebrated in the company of guests from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries. Lenny Kravitz even gave a special performance at the gala. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have championed the museum’s film initiatives since 2011, and they continued their efforts as the 2023 Art+Film Gala Co-Chairs.

Other notable celebrity attendees included Nyong’o, Klum, Brunson, Laura Harrier, Ke Huy Quan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Oyelowo, Eva Longoria, Niecy Nash Betts and Colman Domingo. Most of the stars came draped in Gucci. Not sure if that was coincidental, but they all looked absolutely fabulous.

Proceeds from the annual Art+Film Gala go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming and funding LACMA’s broader mission. This includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film.

This year marks the 5th year of Audi’s sponsorship of Art+Film. Transportation was provided to guests in a fleet of fully electric Audi vehicles including the Q8 e-tron and RS e-tron GT. Chief Marketing Officer of Audio of America, Emilie Cotter, was also in attendance.

As part of Audi’s commitment to helping create a more sustainable and electric future, all new models launched starting 2026 will be fully-electric. Audi’s aim is to realize CO2 reductions not only through the development and sale of electric vehicles but also throughout the supply chain and manufacturing processes. Globally, Audi aims to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050.

Check out a gallery from LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala below:

