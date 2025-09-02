Listen Live
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

Published on September 2, 2025

CinemaCon 2023 - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Zendaya’s been dominating Hollywood for over a decade, and she’s finally getting props.

The ’90s baby got her start early in the industry with the hit Disney show Shake It Up and went on to star in the network’s K.C. Undercover alongside Kadeem Hardison.

But she finally got her big break with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which doubled as her feature film debut. The Oakland native went on to star in its sequels –challenging the role as a Black MJ who’s usually a redhead– before taking on more daring gigs.

She recently told Elle that as she gracefully leans into her late 20s, she’s eager for a new set of roles.

“From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me,” she says. “As I get older, you know, I can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life.”

Nowadays, she’s most known for playing a drug addict on HBO’s hit show Euphoria, for which she reportedly makes a cool $1 million an episode. Oh, and a toxic film that created many think pieces on Twitter during COVID, Malcolm & Marie—which she also produced alongside John David Washington and Kid Cudi.

As Zendaya continues to find her way in Hollywood, one thing that’s been a constant is her impeccable style. With the help of the immensely talented stylist Law Roach, Zendaya’s had some of the best fashion moments on red carpets and isn’t afraid to flaunt her body in the occasional thirst trap on Instagram.

In honor of her 28th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

