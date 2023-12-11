92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like another musical dynamic duo is calling it quits. Cardi B took to social media over the weekend to inform her fans that she is officially separated from Offset.

Cardi B says that she has been throwing subtle hints for her fans to pick up on social media about her relationship status, but was afraid to openly says she was single.

“I don’t know if you guys been getting clues from me on my lives or from my stories, when I post certain music.” Cardi B said on her livestream. “I been single for a minute now”.

After making such a surprising announcement, Cardi B then goes onto say that the announcement should have came sooner, but she did not know how to break the news to her fanbase.

I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world”. Cardi B said. “The last time I got on live I kkinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, but it’s been like that for a. minute now”

She never disclosed what exactly was the straw the broke the camels back, or if the two decided to mutually part ways. Cardi B was more optimistic about what her future holds, as she is excited to step into 2024 a single woman.

“I wannna start 2024 like fresh, open,” Cardi B manifested. “I don’t know I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning, and yeah… I’m excited!”

See what social media is saying about Cardi B and Offset’s breakup below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Offset Showers Cardi B With Flowers, Gifts, And Candles For Their 6th Anniversary

RELATED: Offset Addresses Cardi B ‘Drama’ Teasing New Music with Parody of James Brown 1988 Interview

RELATED: Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story

Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’ was originally published on wrnbhd2.com