92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is getting emotional – and so are we. Kulture Kiari – the raptress’ firstborn with Offset – has graduated from kindergarten. Cardi B commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post on June 22.

Cardi B’s post featured a carousel of some of the cutest pictures on the ‘gram. Slides include Cardi B hugging her daughter while rocking lime green stilettos and a matching Balenciaga, Kulture smiling with Fluffy, her Pomeranian, and the new kindergarten graduate showing off an “Award Certificate for the Best Dance Moves.”

MUST SEE: Cardi B And Daughter Kulture Serve Mommy And Me Fashion Goals

Kulture Kiari is one of many famous kids graduating this season. Celebrities have flocked to social media like all proud parents to share their excitement. From Pre-K to college and beyond, celebrity kids are excelling and getting older. We can hardly keep up.

Songtress Monica and rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill’s son, Rodney, graduated from high school. Kimora Lee Simmons’ two daughters graduated from Harvard University and New York University, respectively. And, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, is on the way to kindergarten.

We’re not crying. You’re crying.

Below is a curated Instagram feed of the celebrity kid Class of 2023. Congratulations to all the graduates!

Congrats! Sasha Obama Graduates From The University Of Southern California

Cardi B, Kimora Lee Simmons, Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Their Kids’ Graduations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com