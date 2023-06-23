Cardi B, Kimora Lee Simmons, Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Their Kids’ Graduations

Cardi B is getting emotional – and so are we. Kulture Kiari – the raptress’ firstborn with Offset – has graduated from kindergarten. Cardi B commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post on June 22.
Cardi B’s post featured a carousel of some of the cutest pictures on the ‘gram. Slides include Cardi B hugging her daughter while rocking lime green stilettos and a matching Balenciaga, Kulture smiling with Fluffy, her Pomeranian, and the new kindergarten graduate showing off an “Award Certificate for the Best Dance Moves.”
Kulture Kiari is one of many famous kids graduating this season. Celebrities have flocked to social media like all proud parents to share their excitement. From Pre-K to college and beyond, celebrity kids are excelling and getting older. We can hardly keep up.
Songtress Monica and rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill’s son, Rodney, graduated from high school. Kimora Lee Simmons’ two daughters graduated from Harvard University and New York University, respectively. And, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, is on the way to kindergarten.
We’re not crying. You’re crying.
Below is a curated Instagram feed of the celebrity kid Class of 2023. Congratulations to all the graduates!
1. Kulture KiariSource:Instagram/Cardi B
Kulture Kiari, the oldest daughter of Cardi B and Offset, is given an award for the Best Dance moves as she graduates in June.
2. Sophie Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker’s daughter is a recent NYC high school graduate. According to her Instagram profile, she is soon to be a Howard University Bison.
3. True ThompsonSource:Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian says she is “not OK” as she celebrates her daughter True Thompson who graduated from Pre-K this June.
4. Ming Lee SimmonsSource:Instagram/Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons is one of the newest members of NYU’s Class of 2023.
5. Rodney Ramone Hill, IIISource:Instagram/Monica
Monica and Rocko’s son Rodney, who looks to follow his mother and father’s path in music, recently graduated from high school.
6. David Daniel Otunga Jr.Source:Instagram/Jennifer Hudson
David Otungo, Jr., son of EGOT and television host, Jennifer Hudson is all smiles as he graduates middle school.
7. Aoki Lee SimmonsSource:Instagram/Kimora Lee Simmons
Not to be outdone by her older sister, Aoki Lee Simmons graduated from Harvard University at age 20 with a double major. Former model and entrepreneur Kimora, couldn’t be more proud of her daughters.
8. Bronny JamesSource:Instagram/Savannah James
LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr., eldest son of LeBron and Savannah James, celebrated his high school graduation this May.