Bust A Move! These Nostalgic Songs Will Make You Dance!

Published on June 5, 2023

Hip Hop often has a way of inspiring dance crazes and viral movements that take the world by storm. These dances become popular and associated with specific songs, creating memorable moments in pop culture, and viral movements. Here are a few examples of rap songs that have had ICONIC dance associated with them:

1. Crank That (Soulja Boy)

Crank That Soulja Boy by Soula Boy (2007)

2. Lean Wit It Rock Wit It

Lean Wit It Rock Wit It by DEM Franchize Boyz (2006)

3. Milly Rock

Milly Rock by 2 Milly (2015)

4. Pop, Lock, & Drop It

Pop, Lock, & Drop It by Huey (2007)

5. Walk It Out

Walk It Out by DJ Unk (2007)

6. Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae

Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae by Silento (2015)

7. Stanky Legg

Stanky Legg by GS Boyz (2008)

8. You a Jerk

You a Jerk by New Boyz (2009)

9. Teach Me How To Dougie

Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District (2010) 

10. Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup by DJ Webstar (2006)

11. Gas Pedal

Gas Pedal by Sage the Gemini (2014)

12. Leanback

Leanback by Fat Joe (2004)

13. Right Thurr

Right Thurr by Chingy (2003)

14. Cupid Shuffle

Cupid Shuffle by Cupid (2007)

15. The Humpty Dance

The Humpty Dance by Digital Underground (1990)

16. Da Perculator

It’s Time For Da Perculator by Cajmere (1992)

