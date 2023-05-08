Bronny James Commits To USC, Twitter Salutes While Ohio State Fans Are Salty

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

he gets a chance to do something LeBron James didn’t, live a college life.

The elder James went straight to the league to play for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, but Bronny will be taking his talents to USC.

Bronny committed over the weekend with a simple IG post of him donning his Sierra Canyon uniform while standing in the USC Trojans locker room and another edited photo of himself rocking the red and gold colors.

“Fight On,” he captioned the photo, noting the southern California university’s fight song.

Bronny’s a combo guard, and the five-star prospect ranks among the top 30 players in the country. According to ESPN , with proper flourishing and progression in college, he could prevail as a top 10 pick for the 2024 NBA draft. LeBron James had more than just a 127-97 Game 3 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors to celebrate because Bronny is the first person in the family to attend college.

“I’m proud of him. This is an incredible thing. Unless it was one of my great-grandmothers or great-grandfathers or someone way before my time, to my knowledge this is the first one out of the James Gang to go to college,” he said before breaking down the reason members of the family never fully pursued a higher education. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. My mom maybe stepped on campus for a little bit, maybe a community college or something, but she had [me] running around, so she couldn’t spend much time in the classroom.”

Twitter was overall pretty happy that Bronny will be playing for USC… except for Ohio State fans.

