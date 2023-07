92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After an abrupt ending to day 1 of Broccoli City Festival, day 2 definitely started and ended on a better note. Mariah the Scientist, Asake, Lola Brooke, Fat Trel and many more graced the stage on Sunday. Glorilla, Big Glo definitely left her mark in DC as she performed all her hits! There was a light quickie rain shower during CoCo Jones’ performance but she used it to her advantage, giving us 90s music video realness as she sang “Rain On Me” in the rain.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Also the hometown great Brent Faiyaz headlined day 2 and had the whole singing every word! See photos from BCF day 2 below…

Also See:

Marky Marc’s Exclusive One on One With Chlöe At Broccoli City Festival 2023

Broccoli City Festival 2023 Day 1 RECAP [Photos + Video]

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Broccoli City Festival 2023 Day 2 RECAP [Photos + Video] was originally published on kysdc.com