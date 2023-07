Broccoli City Festival 2023 Day 1 RECAP [Photos + Video]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Broccoli City Festival is back with a fire line-up! This year the City Girls, Chloe, Ice Spice, REMA and so many more hit the stage at RFK in southeast DC! Unfortunately the rain did shutdown the show so Jazmine Sullivan and Uzi weren’t able to perform. Broccoli City Festival has announced that they will be giving a full refund to those in attendance for Day 1 of the festival.

See photos and videos from Day 1 below…

