Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey Accidentally Leaked Booty Pic Online

Karlissa Saffold Harvey, the outspoken mother of rapper and prolific baby maker Blueface, is contending with an issue that seemed to bring shame to the family name although she’s not letting it bring her down. According to her, she accidentally sent out a selfie photo with her bare butt exposed meant for her husband but gave it up to the world.

From what we can gather, Karlissa Saffold Harvey was on her Instagram page sharing photos of her Sunday (October 15) look and on the page, most of the images are rated PG. However, wearing the same shirt from the aforementioned mini-photo shoot, Saffold is seen poking out her posterior in a pose that should be familiar to those who receive such images on their phones.

Saffold’s son, Blueface, was not amused at seeing his mother leak the image to her Instagram Stories page and took his disdain to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Eww”, he wrote in one tweet, following that with, “Old lady Booty cheeks” complete with a laughing emoji along with a nauseated emoji.

As is her usual stance, Karlissa Saffold Harvey isn’t ducking the smoke from her son or online onlookers trying to drag her name. She confirmed the image was meant for her husband via an Instagram Stories post and assured the public she’s not desperate for clout. Again, it’s her word against the world.

Check out reactions from X below.

Photo: Karlissa Saffold Harvey/@karlissa_angelic/Instagram

