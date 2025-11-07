Listen Live
Close
News

Blame Game Over: Kanye West Apologies To Rabbi For Past Antisemitic Comments

Published on November 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Blame Game Over: Kanye West Apologies To Rabbi For Past Antisemitic Comments

Source: @rabbi_pinto / IG

Kanye West has attempted to take a step in the right direction by righting his wrongs.

In the past, Ye has made disgusting comments against Jewish people that came off as antisemitic. Even to the point that Ted Duetch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, spoke out against it, “This is blatant antisemitism, and it’s disgusting. Ye is profiting off of Jewish-hatred, and the music industry needs to step up and speak out against this obscenity.”

Fast forward to the current time, Kanye has had a change of heart and met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto to take accountability for his comments.

In an intimate one-on-one with the Rabbi, Ye appears to be sitting down, holding his hands, giving him a sincere apology for his past actions, “I feel really blessed to be able to sit with you here today and take accountability. I was dealing with some various issues, so it would take my ideas and have me taking them to the extreme, where I would forget about the protection of the people around me. So I wanted to come take accountability.”

The private meeting was posted online by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, where he seemed to have accepted his apology, “Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings.”

It was also stated that the Rabbi welcomed Kanye West warmly. Social media has been going crazy after the clip surfaced of Kanye apologizing to the Rabbis for his past antisemitic comments. Folks online had mixed feelings about the apology.

Blame Game Over: Kanye West Apologies To Rabbi For Past Antisemitic Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Users react to Kanye’s apology

2. Kanye a clone?

3. More commentary on Ye’s apology

4. Ye got a new accent?

5. Some users believe Kanye is attempting to turn a new leaf.

6. Some are claiming they’ve seen this story before…

7. Nicki Minaj reacts

8. Are we proud of Ye?

9. Photo of Kanye West and Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto

10. Some fans are calling for Ye to bring back Sunday Service

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Governor Moore Releases $62 Million To Protect Maryland SNAP Benefits

25 Items
Celebrity

No Tricks, All Treats! Frighteningly FINE Celebs Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Local

Belair-Edison Food Depot To Close, Leaving Northeast Residents Concerned About Access To Groceries

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close