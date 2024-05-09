Binge This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List With Mom

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list features shows that are perfect to binge with mom. As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, this is the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch with mommy to watch her favorites. Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

Our ‘What to Watch’ TV list features programming that you will want to watch with mom. Whether or not you have mom in your life or in the physical, these shows are perfect to honor and mother yourself. This list will bring you joy, laughter, tears and action.

This week’s list includes new shows like Disney+’s “Doctor Who,” starring our favorite from Netflix’s “Sex Education” actor, Ncuti Gatwa. The star portrays the fifteenth doctor. “Doctor Who” is a classic science-fiction show with a cult following. The Doctor is called a `Time Lord’, a time-travelling scientist from a far off planet, who travels through time and space in a shop known by the acronym TARDIS. A TARDIS is a machine that is larger on the inside than the outside and is supposed to change its appearance based on its surroundings. The Doctor is also able to evolve his biology, so he appears as many different people throughout the series. The Doctor loves Earth, so he makes many trips here to save the planet, or to enlist earthlings to help him with tasks in the galaxy.

Our list features a Hulu documentary series worth binging with mom. In this week’s list, we have featured Hulu’s “Black Twitter: A People’s History.” This three-part documentary series directed by Prentice Penny looks at the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Other nostalgic series we featured on our list in lieu of their upcoming seasons include Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” BET+’s “The Ms. Pat Show,” and “The Parkers.” Comment the shows you plan to binge with mom this weekend below.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

