Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ LP On Instagram

Beyoncé has captured the attention of the masses once more with the earlier announcement of her upcoming eighth studio album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. Taking to Instagram, the Houston superstar shared the backstory of the creation of the project and what inspired the new creative direction.

On Tuesday (March 19), Beyoncé froze the world in its tracks and issued a massive statement concerning Act II: Cowboy Carter, the followup to 2022’s Act I: Renaissance. The entertainer says that the album was five years in the making and was inspired by a negative moment she experienced.

From Instagram:

Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.

This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.

Queen Bey goes on to add, “I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.”

As it stands, the ending sentence is perhaps what got the Beyhive most excited.

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all,” she wrote.

Act II: Cowboy Carter drops on March 29.

