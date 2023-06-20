Beyonce, Rihanna, Zendaya, Meg Thee Stallion And More Attend Louis Vuitton Men’s Show In Paris

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams debuted his first collection as Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director on June 20 with a star-studded runway show in Paris. Celebrity onlookers included fashion royalty Beyoncé Knowles and hubby Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Savannah and LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Meg Thee Stallion, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, and more.

Pharrell teased the collection on Instagram last week, standing in front of a larger-than-life billboard featuring Rihanna. Fashion lovers have waited with bated breath to see what star power the producer would bring and what creativity would come down the runway.

The LV Men’s Collection

The collection, highly anticipated since the passing of legend and fashion icon Virgil Abloh, consisted of 75 looks. I speak for fashion lovers everywhere when I say it was well worth the wait! Runway creations consisted of digitized Damier print in fur, leather, and denim, bright colored monogram, classic silhouettes mixed with edge and funky styling, fatigue-esq rain boots, and varsity jackets.

Not to be outdone, celebrity attendees were just as on-trend as the collection. Beyoncé was spotted in black and gold exaggerated visor glasses and a gold head-to-toe suit and duster. Zendaya wore a two-piece sequins button-down blouse and relaxed-fit pants. Naomi Campbell wore a black and purple blunt haircut with a classic oversized monogram blazer, a mini skirt, and black sunglasses. And, Meg Thee Stallion wore a stand-out denim “Canadian tuxedo” look.

In true hip-hop fashion, the show ended with a choir draped in white robes and digitized Damier print. “Joy, joy, unspeakable joy,” the melodic singers belted as Pharrell bowed and took his walk down the runway.

Here’s your front-row access to Pharrell’s star-studded debut. Watch the show here and tell us your take on this new Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 collection. See below what some of your favorite celebrities wore to the show.

