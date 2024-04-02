Beyoncé Accepts The Innovator Award At The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards From Stevie Wonder

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has long since been considered one of the most innovative artists of her generation, as evidenced by the warm reception to her recent country music-influenced album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. This past Monday, Beyoncé accepted The Innovator Award from the legendary Stevie Wonder at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and delivered a moving speech.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The star-studded event saw Beyoncé up for R&B song of the year for “Cuff It along with a R&B artist of the year nod.

Stevie Wonder took to the stage to announce the Houston superstar as the recipient of The Innovator Award and was met with measurable applause. Yielding the stage to Queen Bey, Wonder was showered with praise from the singer and entertainer who casually dropped that Wonder played the harmonica on her “Jolene” remake from Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé came to the stage decked out in a Black and gold leather outfit no doubt inspired by the recent themes from her latest album, complete with a hat that was also emblazoned with gold. After thanking Wonder for his contributions to music and her album, Beyoncé spoke with confidence and eloquence.

“Tonight, you called me an innovator and for that, I’m very grateful,” Beyoncé said. “Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream and that role can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith, trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

Also winning that night was SZA, who took home the R&B Artist and R&B Song award for “Snooze” from the singer’s SOS album, which also took home an award.

The full acceptance speech can be viewed in the clip below.

