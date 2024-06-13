Bad Built & Receding Hairlines: Austin Rivers Calls Out “Really Bad” Casting in Hulu’s ‘Clipped’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Hulu’s Clipped –which follows the fall of Donald Sterling after he was caught making racist remarks while speaking to his mistress, V. Stiviano– is getting flamed, too.

The first to express their opinion is the son of then-coach Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers.

The former NBA player turned ESPN basketball analyst took to Instagram with a segment of his The Off Guard Podcast that made some pointed remarks about the casting and the actors’ lack of resemblance to their actual characters. On the split screen, he showed screenshots of all the characters and ran through his opinions.

First up was Steph Curry, with Rivers exclaiming, “This is unbelievable. That is Stephen Santiago! That’s like the third baseman for the Padres! Who the hell is that guy!”

Next was Blake Griffin, with Rivers taking shots at his hairline, saying, “This is really bad. That guy’s hairline is receding already. and he looks just nothing like Blake.”

Chris Paul’s impersonator even caught some heat, with, “That is my local AC man, Frederick. Who is this? Who the hell is that?”

But above all the players, Austin’s biggest critique came against the actor playing his father, Doc, the legendary Laurence Fishburne, so he prefaces his comments with encouraging words.

“First off, Laurence Fishburne is a legend. And he’s a great actor. But the body of my father is just a little bit different. I’m not saying he’s 100 percent in shape, but he’s built a little bit different than Laurence Fishburne. We could have done a little bit of AI or something there.”

Funny enough, Fishburne commented on portraying Rivers on Tuesday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show, explaining that he’s not even a big sports fan, so upon getting the part, he had no idea who the coach was.

“Who’s Doc Rivers? I didn’t know who Doc Rivers was,” Fishburne says of being offered the gig. I’m not a sports fan. I had no preconceived notions. I had no opinion about anything because I didn’t know his history. Luckily, he’s still alive with us, and we have mutual friends, so I was able to get his number and call him.”

You can peep at the casting of the show yourself, with a new episode dropping on Hulu every Tuesday.

