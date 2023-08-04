92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

became #relationshipgoals when they made iton New Year’s Eve, inspiring lovers around the Internet to manifest bae like the CMG boss had done in a handful of songs about Angela.

In a new interview with the Big Tigger Morning Show, Angela opened up about her fairytale relationship with music executive and if she hears wedding bells in the future.

“I’m in a really good moment, and I’m happy,” she explained. “So when it happens, it’ll happen. But right now, it’s cool, I’m in a great space.” Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are quickly becoming on of our favorite power couples.

The stylish businesswoman and past HB digital cover star continued to gush over her boo. “I just feel like he’s one of my biggest inspirations, and we just get each other. He’s a hustler. I love watching him. He inspires me to do better, be better – I’m really happy with him. I think he’s a great person. Not think, I know.”

Angela recently appeared in Yo Gotti’s music video for his recently released song No Fake Love. The influential entrepreneur showed off her curves in a pair of form-fitting jeans, a white tank and NY Yankee fitted cap, and a bold red lip. And proves she’s his down a** chick when he raps, “In the Phantom and I’m with Angela.”

Angela has called Yo Gotti the “best man in the world.” Keep scrolling for more photos of Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti, below:

Angela Simmons Gushes Over Yo Gotti: ‘He’s One Of My Biggest Inspirations’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com