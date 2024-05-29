9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Some phrases often heard when discussing Sean “Diddy” Combs lately include “How did he get away with it?” or “No one said anything?” In a new exposé from Rolling Stone, some of those questions are answered as the magazine took an in-depth look at the sordid behavior that the multihyphenate mogul has seemingly been practicing all along during his rise as a Hip-Hop icon.

It’s not hyperbole that Diddy is now officially disgraced after CNN revealed video footage of the Bad Boy Records founder brutally beating his then girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in a hotel lobby back in 2016. By now you’ve probably heard the story—Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of rape and sex trafficking, amongst other offenses, that he quickly settled the next day.

Cassie’s bravery in coming forward with her truth opened the door for more women, and a man, to come forward with lawsuits accusing Combs of a myriad of heinous charges that include sexual assault, trafficking and even illegal firearms. Save for the faux-apology he delivered after the hotel footage’s release, Diddy has been adamant that all the other acclaims are essentially money grabs and that he is the actual victim.

Well, Rolling Stone sorted through all the receipts in the aforementioned lawsuits and also reached out to former Bad Boy employees, artists, friends and associates to paint a picture of who they describe as an “abusive, menacing figure.” The 6-month investigation led to the painting of a figure who has basically been a problem since his school days at Howard University when he was the party promoter and student who also finessed his way into an internship at Uptown Records, and eventually on to Hip-Hop stardom. During that ascent, there have allegedly been dozens of people traumatized by his behavior.

To say that what Rolling Stone’s investigative report is damning would be an understatement. Here are some of the wildest revelations and allegations in the story.

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé was originally published on hiphopwired.com