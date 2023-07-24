8 Latto Fashion Looks We Love

Congratulations to Latto, who recently topped the Billboard 100 charts with collab, “Seven.” The acclaim makes Latto the first hip hop artist to reach No. 1 in 2023 and is also a first for the “Big Energy” rapper herself.
“Seven” is a collaboration track with Jung Kook of Korean pop group BTS. The song joins other hip hop bangers such as Gunna’s “F*kumean” and Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life,” which are also on the list. Billboard announced the updated top 10 of the Hot 100 on July 24.
“B*tch From Da Souf” artist Latto took to her Instagram stories posting excitement about the list. “Oop am I a bora girl now? Forever grateful!! Thanks JK for trusting me! Armypots up +10000,” she wrote.
Latto also celebrated the music distinction with an in-feed post. Simply captioned, “#1,” the Atlanta-raised rapper poses in a summer dress fit for a winner. The dress is crochet, multi-colored, and sexy.
Latto recently spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine about success and confidence in the music industry. She credits her family for instilling her drive.
“I’ve always been more alpha than the average female. I don’t know if that’s the Capricorn in me. It’s kind of by nature and then also how I grew up,” Latto said during the interview. “Me and my sister grew up in a two-parent household. Neither of our parents went to college. I just watched them hustle and make a way for themselves. My father was very much in my life. He raised two very secure, confident, “I know what I want” females. It gave me that confidence, like anything is possible.”
Top 100, Top Looks
The Rap Game winner turned “it-girl” rapper continues to inspire women of all ages through her music. Latto is not afraid to stand out, take risks, or do what others may be scared to do. Her tenacity is seen in her songs – and in her fashion.
RELATED: Latto Is Stunning In A Gorgeous Red Gown
In celebration of Latto topping the Billboard 100, you will find some of her hottest fashion looks below. The 24-year-old doesn’t just top music charts; she tops fashion lists too.
8 Latto Fashion Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Latto Gives Classic Hip Hop VibesSource:Instagram
Latto rocks the cutest Avirex two-piece caramel set and heeled Timbaland boots. Her sleek up-do and baby hairs complete the look.
2. Latto is a Dream in CreamSource:Instagram
Latto attended the Hennessy Arena All-Star Weekend wearing a gorgeous monochromatic drip. The raptress paired a cream-colored fur jacket and leather two-piece ensemble.
3. Black and White BombshellSource:Instagram
Latto attended the 2022 Femme It Forward: Give Her FlowHERS Awards in a dramatic black and white gown. Pairing sheer white panels and black futuristic details, the look was out of this world.
4. Latto’s First NYFWSource:Instagram
Latto stepped out in Fe Noel during her first NYFW. We love the body hugging dress and bold colors.
5. Latto’s Date Night LookSource:Instagram
Latto looked sexy and sophisticated in an animal print wrap dress worn on The Bachelor. Pairing the dress with chocolate heels and a purse, the look is perfect for a night out with a special someone.
6. Metallic Maven at MTV
Latto wore a metallic, embellished floor-length gown with a high thigh slit as one of her many looks during the 2022 MTV VMAs. We love the sparkle and shine.
7. Orange Crushin’ on LattoSource:Instagram
We’re crushing on Latto’s bright orange ensemble worn while performing at iHeartRadio KIIS FM’s Wango Tango in 2022. Her long ponytail complimented the corset top, matching boots, and mini skirt.
8. Glamorous in BlueSource:Instagram
Latto is giving us Lil’ Kim vibes in a larger-than-life fur coat and sheer body suit. The outfit stunned onlookers at the Clive Davis party in February 2023.