8 Black LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs You Should Know

The LGBTQ+ entrepreneurial community is all about living colorfully and making a coin or two. Their individuality and keen creative sense make this group of humans savvy business owners who provide elite services that we can’t get enough of. From the entertainment industry to the retail sector, our LGBTQ+ peers have had a significant impact on entrepreneurship, and without their enterprising endeavors, the economy would lack flavor.

In a world that seems only to value what is homogenous, it is brave to live a nonlinear life and forge your own path through entrepreneurship. The powers that be in America make it challenging for minorities to get ahead in life, and when you are queer and a minority, the challenges increase. According to Entrepreneur.com, LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs receive less than 1% of investor money. They face discrimination when it comes to receiving assistance with their start-ups simply because of their chosen sexuality. This disadvantage causes many LGBTQ+ members to hide their identities when it comes to seeking funding for their businesses. Despite the opposition, many Black LGBTQ+ warriors have made the choice to follow their hearts as business owners, and for that, they should be celebrated.

Black LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs

Some of our favorite celebrity entrepreneurs are proud constituents of the LGBTQ+ clique. Law Roach, Jason Bolden, Lena Waithe, Janelle Monae, and more are creatively making their mark on this world while living according to their needs and desires.

Therefore, in honor of Pride Month, we wanted to introduce you to various LGBTQ+ business owners who are defying the odds while facing adversity and living their best entrepreneurial lives. Jump in below to discover the eight LGBTQ+ business owners we salute during this year’s Pride celebration.

