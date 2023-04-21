8 Black Celebrity Cannabis Brands You Should Know

The cannabis industry has been booming in recent years, with the legalization of marijuana in many parts of the world creating a whole new market for entrepreneurs and investors. And while the industry is still relatively new, many celebrities have already made their mark, launching their own cannabis brands and influencing the industry with their unique perspectives and experiences.
Several Black celebrities have been at the forefront of the cannabis industry, using their platforms to advocate for cannabis legalization and promote equity in the industry. Jay-Z, Method Man and famous toker Snoop Dogg are some of the Black stars who have dared to venture into the booming business, offering a range of high-quality products that cater to different tastes and preferences. It’s a historic feat, given how the war on marijuana has disproportionately impacted Black and brown communities in the past.
Black people are more likely to be arrested for marijuana
According to the ACLU, Black people are 3.64 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people even though usage rates are comparable. With legalization and decriminalization on the rise, data shows that marijuana arrests have been down overall by 18 percent since 2010. But racial stigmas and structural racism continue to play an ugly hand in the issue. The ACLU noted that “in every state that has legalized or decriminalized marijuana possession, Black people are still more likely to be arrested for possession than white people.”
Black celebrity representation and power in the industry could be the first step toward creating political change in the space. It could also be a way to combat some of these long-standing disparities.
For years, Black people have been shutting out of the marijuana industry, a profitable business that is estimated to generate a whopping $57 billion by 2030, according to Forbes. By entering the industry, Black celebrities are able to take ownership and control of the market. This allows for greater representation and economic opportunities for Black communities, as well as the potential to create more equitable and just systems within the industry.
For many years, cannabis has been demonized and criminalized, leading to misconceptions and fear surrounding its use. By openly advocating for the use of cannabis, Black celebrities can help to shift the public perception and educate people on the true benefits and potential of the plant.
Here are 8 Black celebrity-owned cannabis brands that are changing the game.
1. Monogram – Jay-ZSource:Getty
Launched by rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z in 2020, Monogram is a luxury cannabis brand that offers a range of high-end products. The brand’s mission is to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” and it has already gained a strong following among cannabis connoisseurs.
Jay-Z came into the industry blazing when he debuted a daring billboard campaign challenging some of the hypocrisies in cannabis legislation alongside the brand’s launch.
2. Mary Jane Wines – Whoopi GoldbergSource:Getty
Founded by actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, Mary Jane Wines is a line of cannabis-infused wines that are designed to be enjoyed with a meal or on their own. Goldberg’s brand is unique in that it combines the worlds of cannabis and wine, offering a new and innovative way to experience both.
3. Leafs – Snoop DoggSource:Getty
Founded by rapper and cannabis enthusiast Snoop Dogg, Leafs by Snoop is a line of cannabis products that includes flower concentrates and edibles. The brand is known for its fun, playful packaging and unique flavors, and it has become a fan favorite among Snoop Dogg fans and cannabis enthusiasts alike.
4. TICAL – Method ManSource:Getty
Method Man owns a cannabis brand called TICAL, named after his debut solo album which was released in 1994. TICAL offers a range of high-quality cannabis products, including flowers, pre-rolls and concentrates. Method Man has been a vocal advocate for cannabis legalization and has been involved in the industry for several years.
After launching the brand in 2022, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper told the New York Post that he was excited to work with “Black, Women and Minority-owned partners from cultivation to dispensaries” with the hope of tackling some of the racial injustice that people of color have experienced due to the war on drugs.
“We are going to lead by example and ensure that this newly created market is as inclusive as possible. We can’t right all the wrongs that disparate criminalization of cannabis has done to our communities, but we most certainly can make a down payment on the way forward with social equity, inclusion and full economic participation,” the rapper added.
5. Khalifa Kush – Wiz KhalifaSource:Getty
Rapper Wiz Khalifa is the founder of Khalifa Kush, a cannabis brand that offers a range of high-quality products, including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates. The brand is known for its unique flavors and high THC content, and it has gained a strong following among cannabis enthusiasts.
6. Saucey Farms and Extracts – Jim JonesSource:Getty
Rapper Jim Jones is the founder of Saucey Farms and Extracts, a cannabis brand that offers a range of high-quality products, including artisanal cannabis, vapes and pre-rolls. The brand prides itself on using the best cultivators to research and monitor every step of the production and growth process for its cannabis plants.
Saucey products are known for their flavor and purity. “Just like a fine wine, our handcrafted cannabis batches have their own distinctive, defining characters,” the company boasts on its website.
7. Fryday Kush – Ice CubeSource:Getty
Inspired by his classic cult film Friday, rapper Ice Cube launched a cannabis line called Fryday Kush in 2021. Available in
Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, and California, Ice Cube’s premium cannabis brand offers a collection of high-potency buds that are some of the strongest on the market. Many of the stains contain 46.2 percent THC and 10.78 percent CBD and according to its website,
8. Master P’s Trees – Master PSource:Getty
In 2016, No Limit icon Master P launched his own line of legal cannabis products called Master P’s Trees. The brand offers vapes and edible-grade vape oil that are free of toxins and preservatives. Customers can choose from an assortment of fun flavors like Sweet Tea, Chocolate Beignet, Peach Cobbler and Red Velvet.
In a statement, the legendary rapper turned business mogul said he wanted to promote the health and medicinal benefits of the plant through his brand.