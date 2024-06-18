7 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The day has come again where African Americans celebrateindependence day. We’re not talking about the 4th of July— but

With very few holidays dedicated to Black Americans, Juneteenth in recent years, has grown immensely in popularity. It was only in June of 2021 that President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a federal holiday, following the savage murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

While corporations, organizations, and influencers sometime misuse and misunderstand Juneteenth, we can’t forget the true reason for celebrating June 19th.

What is Juneteenth?

On the night of January 1, 1863, known as “Freedom’s Eve,” enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and homes waiting for the Emancipation Proclamation announcement. At midnight, prayers were answered as the proclamation declared. Union soldiers, mostly black, spread the news by reading the proclamation across the South., true freedom came with the Thirteenth Amendment, which ended slavery throughout the United States.

In Confederate-controlled areas, freedom was delayed. In Texas, enslaved people remained in bondage until June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay and announced their freedom. This day, celebrated as “Juneteenth,” marked the liberation of over 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.

The Reconstruction era (1865-1877) came, bringing hope but uncertainty. Newly freed African Americans worked to reunite families, establish schools, run for office, push for better legislation, and seek compensation from former slaveholders. Despite the challenges, these remarkable changes transformed lives and inspired a generation to shape their country.

Black Americans across the States celebrate differently. For some, Juneteenth is a solemn day of remembrance. For others, it is a day to rejoice (and party).

Keep scrolling for different ways to celebrate Juneteenth!

