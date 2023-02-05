HomeNational

All the Celebrity Fashion We Loved and Hated From the 65th Grammy Awards

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

The Grammy Awards red carpet fashion is always a highlight of the ceremony.

And like most years, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your tax refund check can't even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost. But being expensive doesn't always mean it looks good.

From Cardi B to Black Chyna check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

1. Dencia (L) and Blac Chyna at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Dencia (L) and Blac Chyna at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Dencia is a Cameroonian singer and fashion designer and Black Chyna attended the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS wearing her very campy designs

2. Cardi B at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Cardi B at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Cardi B is wearing blue couture look by Gaurav Gupta at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

3. Viola Davis at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Viola Davis at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Viola Davis is wearing color blocked dress Naeem Khan at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

4. Harry Styles at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Harry Styles at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Harry Styles is wearing diamond print sequin jumpsuit by Egonlab at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

5. Erica Campbell at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Erica Campbell at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Erica Campbell attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards wearing a silver and white jumpsuit, designer unknown 

6. Babyface at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Babyface at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Babyface wearing an all black look by Valentino at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

7. Adele at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Adele at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Adele wore a custom Burgundy velvet dress by Louis Vuitton at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

8. Mary J. Blige at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Mary J. Blige at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige wearing a metallic dress by The Blonds NY at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

9. Sean Ardoin and guest at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Sean Ardoin and guest at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Sean Ardoin wore a custom suit by Beapoke Batiste, a nod to the LSU Golden Band at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

10. Taylor Swift 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Taylor Swift 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Taylor Swift wearing a two-piece gown by Roberto Cavalli at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

11. Lizzo at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Lizzo at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Lizzo in a monochromatic orange look by Dolce and Gabbana at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

12. Doja Cat at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Doja Cat at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Doja Cat in head to toe latex by Atelier Versace at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

13. Miguel at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Miguel at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Miguel in an all denim look by Diesel at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

14. Paris Hilton at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Paris Hilton at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Paris Hilton wore a glittery Celine gown with a plunging neckline at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

15. H.E.R. at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

H.E.R. at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

H.E.R. wearing a voluminous dress by Bach Mai at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

16. Jennifer Lopez at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Jennifer Lopez at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez wore a silver and blue Gucci dress with a high slit at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

17. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Kim Petras and Sam Smith in all red, Kim wearing vintage Victor Costa and Sam wearing Valentino at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

18. Smokey Robinson and Frances Robinson at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Smokey Robinson and Frances Robinson at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Smokey Robinson and Frances Robinson both wore suits on the red carpet.  Smokey wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

19. Laverne Cox at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Laverne Cox at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Laverne Cox looked wore an alligator print strapless gown by Kim Kassas Couture at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

20. Shania Twain at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

Shania Twain at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Source:Getty

Shania Twain wore a polka-dot suit and matching hat by Harris Reed at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS

