You haven’t seen fierce sideline fashion until you’ve seen Coach Sydney Carter, Director Of Player Development at the University of Texas. The former WNBA basketball star is redefining coach fashion, and we’re obsessed with her game-winning style.

Because Courtside fashion is a thing, celebrities often attend professional basketball events decked out in their finest threads. Every star from Beyonce to Rihanna has been spotted looking swaggy while viewing the who’s who among basketball players scrap it out on the court. And while we are always looking to see which influencers are styling in the floor seats of a game, our attention is now on the players’ bench thanks to Coach Syndey Carter.

Coach Carter Didn’t Come To Play

Coaches are known for donning their serious dark-colored suits paired with lifeless leather shoes. But not Coach Sydney Carter. The Desoto, TX native’s coaching uniforms consist of red snazzy pantsuits or latex bubblegum-pink pants. She brings flair to every game, and we can’t help but admire her boldness.

Carter usually posts her gameday looks on her Instagram garnering loads of praise from her followers. On the flip side, she’s also received heat from some critics regarding her form-fitting attire. In an interview with Dallas, TX reporter Tashara Parker, Carter explained that fashion and basketball are her passions, and that she doesn’t have to separate the two. She is unabashed about her presence and understands that embracing her aesthetic is the ultimate confidence. “You don’t have to apologize for being yourself. I can’t help at the end of the day when I walk out and I have curves. I gotta take them with me everywhere I go,” remarked Carter. And the gorgeous coach does so with such style and grace. Check out six times Coach Carter applied a full-court press with her sideline fashion.

6 Times Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline was originally published on hellobeautiful.com