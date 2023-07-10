For travelers near and far, it’s important to get the best bang for your buck when spending money on a trip. Many find cruises are the best way to do this, allowing you to explore different countries for a weekend or week trip without the extra planning for a place to stay, food and transportation.Then adding your favorite celebrities onboard as well makes it a once in a lifetime experience!
There are now many chartered cruises to choose from but did you know this trend began with our very own Tom Joyner! The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage started its annual voyage to raise money for HBCUs in 1999 as the first to ever charter cruise! The Fantastic Voyage is a “Party With A Purpose” providing opportunities for the futures of HBCUs students.
Reserve Your Spot On The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Here
With decades in the game and hundreds of celebrities taking part of The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage each year, this idea has spread to others to create a version of their own. Continue scrolling below for six additional cruises that will give you a fun experience you’ll never forget!
Also See:
The Best Dressed At ‘Wakanda Meets Coming To America Night’ On The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post 6 Cruises For The Culture You Don’t Want To Miss appeared first on Black America Web.
6 Cruises For The Culture You Don’t Want To Miss was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise
Neo-soul legend Maxwell has just announced his inaugural Urban Hang Suite Cruise (named for his debut album), traveling to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas in February. The cruise already has a stacked lineup, with performances from Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Sabrina Claudio, Leela James, Musiq Soulchild and Gallant. There will also be parties, comedy, and, of course, two performances from Maxwell himself.
Cabins will be available for booking on Thursday, July 13. Visit https://maxwellsurbanhangsuitecruise.com/ for more details.
2. Rock The Bells Cruise
Just in time for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells imprint is taking the celebration to The Bahamas for its maiden voyage in December. The lineup is literally a “Who’s Who” of the genre, including Lil Jon, Kid Capri, Big Daddy Kane, Roxanne Chanté, DJ Spinderella, and many more.
The cabins are sold out (no surprise there), but you can join the waitlist at https://www.rockthebellscruise.com/.
3. AfroCruise
Also setting sail for the first time is AfroCruise, a collaboration with the AfroFuture Festival, Rock The Bells, AfroVerse and Sixthman. Setting sail in March 2024, the trek from Miami to Nassau will serve as a continuation of AfroFuture’s mission to celebrate the African diaspora with music, food, and culture.
You can book your cabin right now at https://www.theafrocruise.com/.
4. Soul Train Cruise
Since 2012, the “Hippest Trip in America” has been one of the hippest cruises of the sea. Dedicated to the lasting legacy of Don Cornelius’ iconic music show, 2024 will feature a stellar lineup of performances from En Vogue, Boyz II Men, Stephanie Mills, The Temptations, and more as they sail to Tortola and St. Maarten.
The cruise is sold out, but you can join the waitlist at https://soultraincruise.com/.
5. Days of Summer Cruise
Launching in 2019, the Days of Summer Cruise is a new adventure on the water for Hip Hop heads. The 2023 cruise (following a three-year hiatus, due to COVID) featured performances from Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Sexxy Red, and Jeezy. The 2024 cruise lineup will be announced soon.
Keep up at https://www.daysofsummercruise.com/.
6. Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise
If reggae is more of your style, then the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise is for you. In its 8th year, cruisers can enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine, meditation, fitness, and great vibes from world-renowned Reggae artists as they sail to (where else?) Jamaica in December.
The sold out event will open up limited cabins SOON for the waitlist. Check it out at https://welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com/.