5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

The fierce mom-and-daughter duo are taking their talents to the big screen. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy star in the upcoming animated film Mufasa: The Lion King. In the Barry-Jenkins-directed film, which will serve as the prequel to 2019’s The Lion King. Beyoncé will reprise her role as the classic character Queen Nala. Blue, 12, will voice the role of Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala and King Simba, played by returning cast member, Donald Glover.

Disney released an exciting trailer for the flick which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Jenkins said he knew Blue Ivy would be a great addition to the cast after hearing her phenomenal voice-over work on 2021’s Hair Love for which she earned her first Oscar.

“A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called Hair Love that Blue Ivy did the audiobook of. Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like, ‘Is it worth a shot? Would Blue Ivy want to do it? Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter? Is it too close to home?’” Jenkins told EW.

Recorded before Blue Ivy’s electrifying performances alongside her mother during the sold-out Renaissance World Tour, Jenkins envisions Mufasa as a “time capsule” into the evolving maturity of Blue Ivy.

“What’s crazy is we made the film, and then the Renaissance tour happened, and I think Blue really grew up over the course of that tour,” he recalled. “So the Blue Ivy you see in this film, it’s like a time capsule, this very, very, very young stage of her life, and she got to share it with her mom. So, I thought there was some synergy. It could be beautiful.”

The Moonlight director also revealed that the mother and daughter worked so well together throughout the filming process. Blue was “professional” and as a great “mom,” Beyoncé was there to offer help and guidance to her daughter along the way.

“They just approached it that they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn’t have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter,” Jenkins told the hosts of GMA on April 29, before sharing the Mufasa trailer for the upcoming Disney film, according to the BBC.

This isn’t the first time Blue and Beyoncé have captivated audiences together. Here are a few more times the mother and daughter duo have joined forces to give fans a show.

