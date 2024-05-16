Listen Live
Entertainment

21 Savage: The American Dream Setlist

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari


21 Savage is Lighting up the Stage on his American Dream Tour. Here’s everything you need to know about 21’s Setlist if you want to hear him in Surround Sound!

21 Savage: The American Dream Setlist  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. No Heart

2. Jimmy Cooks

3. On BS

4. Dont Come Out the House

5. Peaches and Eggplants

6. Sneaky

7. Dangerous

8. née-nah

9. Topia Twins

10. Who Want Smoke??

11. Red Opps

12. X

13. Bank Account

14. Legacy

15. Runnin

16. Many Men

17. 10 Freaky Girls

18. Ball w/o You

19. Shouldbe Wore a bonnet

20. Prove It

21. Rich Nigga Shit

22. Spin Bout U

23. Rockstar

24. Creepin

25. Dark Days

26. All of Me

27. A lot

28. Surround Sound

29. Rich Flex

30. Knife Talk

31. Redrum

More From 92Q
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

2024 Primary Election Results In Maryland Graphics
Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close