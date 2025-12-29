2025 Red Carpet Moments That Broke The Internet: Chloe Bailey, Doechii, GloRilla, & More

2025’s red carpets confirmed what we already knew: Black women are the blueprint. From fashion to attitude, they set the tone all year long—and gave us moments we’re still obsessed with.
Across the biggest stages of the year – including the Met Gala, Golden Globes, BET Awards, MTV VMAs, and the TIME100 celebration – the red carpet became a playground for bold color, sheer drama, archival fashion, and statement-making glam. This year was never about blending in.
It was about being that girl – and knowing it.
Top 2025 Red Carpet Moments: We’re Still Obsessing Over Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Doechii, & More
Silhouettes went big this year—think dramatic trains, snatched corsets, micro-shorts, and sheer looks that demanded attention. Metallics had a major moment, especially silver and gold, while red showed up as a power color tied to confidence and sensuality.
Not convinced sheer had unforgettable moments? Just look at this TIME100 Tom Ford slay from Teyana Taylor.
Plaid, chains, feathers, and leather reminded us that texture is just as important as cut. GloRilla’s multi-colored plaid look alone brought new life to the preppy, schoolgirl print.
Glam made these looks hit even harder.
From Doechii’s fashion-forward Afro on the Met Gala carpet to sculpted buns, soft waves, and bold beauty beats, hair and makeup weren’t “add-ons.” Hairstylists and makeup artists obviously worked with stylists, completing 2025 red carpet moments and elevating many to the next level.
The Gallery: 2025 Red Carpet Moments We’re Still Talking About
When it comes to A-list events this year, there were so many red carpet fashion moments made. Our favorite it girls were OUTSIDE – and social media captured looks we loved.
Celebrities pushed boundaries, showed skin, played with proportion, and mixed glamour with edge in ways that felt fresh and very now. From traditional luxury houses to indie and Black designers, this year’s range was unmatched. So, let’s get into it.
1. Lizzo’s Sheer Moment At The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty
2. Olandria Was The Lady In Red At The 2025 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
3. Chloe Bailey Was A Werk Of Art At The 56th NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty
4. Tisha Campbell Shut Down The 2025 BET Awards In This Monochromatic MomentSource:Getty
5. Keke Palmer Rocks Oscar De La Renta To The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025Source:Getty
6. Ciara Drips In Diamonds At The 2025 American Music AwardsSource:Getty
7. Leomie Anderson At The 2025 British Fashion AwardsSource:Getty
Leomie’s deconstructed sheer corset look blurred the lines between art and fashion at the British Fashion Awards, and we still can’t stop thinking about it. From the sheer top to the tailored, yet slightly falling, black-and-white corset bottom, the entire look feels editorial yet fashionably fearless. Leomie has the body to pull it off, and her hair and makeup tied the entire look together.
8. Zendaya In Rust Gold At The 82nd Annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty
Zendaya’s gold gown was pure old-Hollywood glamour with modern flair. The sculpted bodice for her like a glove and rich satin finish made it timeless. Her hair and makeup added to the look with its retro waves and demure contouring. Zendaya reminded everyone why she’s still the blueprint for red carpet fashion.
9. Doechii Redefines Superfine At The 2025 Met GalaSource:Getty
