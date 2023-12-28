2024 Movie Watchlist: 20 Must-See Films

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures
2024 is looking like the Year of Cinema! Gear up for a wave of sequels, trilogies, and origin stories hitting the silver screen. This cinematic year is uniquely marked by the arrival of films that experienced delays amidst Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the strikes posed challenges, pushing back productions & release timelines for some movies, the upcoming year promises a handful of gems for cinephiles. Beyond the sequels— you can expect long-awaited biopics, highly anticipated animation films, and terrifying horror projects.
Let’s dive into what is slated to be an exciting year at the box office! Keep scrolling to explore 20 theatrical releases you can expect in 2024…
1. Bob Marley: One Love
Release Date: February 14
2. Deadpool 3Source:Marvel Studios
Release Date: July 26
3. Inside Out 2
Release Date: June 14th
4. Mufasa: The Lion KingSource:Walt Disney Studios
Release Date: December 20
5. Mean Girls 2
Release Date: January 12
6. Bad Boys 4Source:Getty
Release Date: June 14
7. A Quiet Place: Day OneSource:Paramount Pictures
Release Date: June 28
8. Despicable Me 4Source:Universal Studios
Release Date: July 3
9. Lift
Release Date: January 12
10. Venom 3Source:Sony Pictures
Release Date: November 8
11. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Release Date: May 22
12. Back to BlackSource:Focus Features
Release Date: May 10
13. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Release Date: April 12
14. NosferatuSource:Focus Features
Release Date: December 25
15. Wicked: Part OneSource:Universal Pictures
Release Date: November 27
16. Kung Fu Panda 4
Release Date: March 8
17. Saw XISource:Lionsgate
Release Date: September 27
18. Winnie the Pooh 2: Blood & HoneySource:Jagged Edge Productions
Release Date: February 2024
19. Smile 2Source:Paramount Pictures
Release Date: October 18
20. Sonic the Hedgehog 3Source:Paramount Pictures
Release Date: December 20