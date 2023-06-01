20 Black Musicians Who Deserve A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Receiving the prestigious honor of having a star plaque installed on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame is a feat that only few celebrities share. From being nominated to having the adequate amount of funds in order to even afford its five-figure maintenance fee, it goes without saying that only the brightest stars get a chance to shine on Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St.

The latest famous face to receive a star will be none other than late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur. Known professionally as 2Pac, the prolific emcee released four albums during his lifetime before his death on September 13, 1996 following a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. In the time since, 2Pac’s legacy has grown substantially to include a handful of posthumous albums, clothing deals, fan merch, biopics and docuseries like Hulu’s recently astounding broadcast, Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur.

For many, honoring the late Diamond-selling lyricist on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been a long time coming.

As confirmed in the tweet above, 2Pac will be honored with a full ceremony next Wednesday (June 7) that will see West Coast radio veteran Big Boy MCing the event and 2Pac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur in attendance to accept on his behalf. Also scheduled to speak at the festivities are Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph, who both executive produced the aforementioned Hulu documentary.

As stated by TMZ, Pac will be joining fellow West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and another late rap icon, Nipsey Hussle. This will be the 2,758th star installed on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, but we have 20 more suggestions that surprisingly aren’t already in place!

First, take a look below at a few facts when it comes to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, via WalkOfFame.com:

Anyone, fans included, can nominate a celebrity as long as they have a letter of agreement from the celebrity or his/her representative.

There’s a Walk Of Fame Nomination Dashboard that fans can use to submit nominations

A $75,000 payment is required after selection, which is used to create, install and maintain the star plaque.

Only one posthumous award is given per year, and posthumous nominations will only be considered after two years have passed since the celebrity’s death date.

One nomination is approved, the celebrity and/or management has two years to schedule their ceremony or application must be resubmitted.’

In an effort to kick off Black Music Month on the right note, we looked back at some of the greatest Black music icons from past and present who without question deserve to have a permanent spot on the shiny streets of Tinseltown.

From R&B stars and hip-hop kings to some that do a little bit of both or sometimes more, see if you agree with our list of 20 Black music legends that should be on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Let us know if we missed a few:

