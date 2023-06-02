92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The fashion results are in, and silver/metallic is the go-to style trend for Beyoncé’s “

Renaissance World Tour

.” Something about this album’s songs makes you want to be free and futuristic simultaneously. And what better way to bring those two elements together than by sporting a silver or metallic look that represents both “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar” vibes.

If you scroll down Beyoncé’s Instagram, you’ll find that since she announced her Renaissance album, her attire has consisted of silver, glittery, metallic ensembles that she wore to various events. Her album cover even spoke to this glamour style era which shows her perfectly perched on a silver textured horse while donning a silver spiked lingerie look. Whether it’s Bey setting the style tone for the concert or the energy from the entire album and tour, silver/metallic is the official uniform color for the “Renaissance World Tour,” period.

Beyoncé is rounding up her UK tour and will hit the States next month. Therefore, if you didn’t jet-set overseas to catch the queen, you have time to get your silver/metallic outfit together. Check out ten silver and metallic pieces below that emanate the “I’m That Girl” flavor. Jump in!

10 Silver And Metallic Pieces To Rock To Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com