Y In Central Maryland “Y Healthy Kids Day” – April 29th

The Y Of Central Maryland Healthy Kids Day
  • Date/time: April 29th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Healthy Kids Day
  • Address: 11 Y Family Centers across the region
  • Web: More Info

Y Healthy Kids Day is where play is purposeful and fun is for families! On Saturday, April 29 from 10am – 1pm, the Y in Central Maryland is hosting our annual Healthy Kids Day at 11 Y Family Centers across the region. Join us for healthy, fun activities that celebrate kids being kids!

Healthy Kids Day is a FREE family event and is open to the public. (no registration necessary)

