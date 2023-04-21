Y In Central Maryland “Y Healthy Kids Day” – April 29th

- Date/time: April 29th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Healthy Kids Day
- Address: 11 Y Family Centers across the region
- Web: More Info
Y Healthy Kids Day is where play is purposeful and fun is for families! On Saturday, April 29 from 10am – 1pm, the Y in Central Maryland is hosting our annual Healthy Kids Day at 11 Y Family Centers across the region. Join us for healthy, fun activities that celebrate kids being kids!
Healthy Kids Day is a FREE family event and is open to the public. (no registration necessary)
