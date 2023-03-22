- Date/time: March 29th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole Wednesday, March 29th at 7pm for a Virtual Town Hall – “African American Bone Marrow Donors: Dispelling The Myths And Addressing the Dire Need” – featuring special guest panelists Geneau Thames and Garland Scott from There Goes My Hero.
Watch it LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com!
Presented by There Goes My Hero
-
