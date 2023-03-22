Back To Events

Virtual Town Hall: African American Bone Marrow Donors: Dispelling The Myths And Addressing the Dire Need

There Goes My Hero Virtual Town Hall Event
  • Date/time: March 29th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
  • Web: More Info

Join Persia Nicole Wednesday, March 29th at 7pm for a Virtual Town Hall –  “African American Bone Marrow Donors: Dispelling The Myths And Addressing the Dire Need” – featuring special guest panelists Geneau Thames and Garland Scott from There Goes My Hero.

Watch it LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com!

Presented by There Goes My Hero

 

